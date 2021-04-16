CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Chicopee community is in mourning following the discovery of Aiden Blanchard’s body in the Connecticut River. The 11-year-old boy had been missing since February and the community had been hoping all along that he would be returned to his mother safely.
Ever since Blanchard had gone missing right from the Medina Street boat ramp, the community hoped he would be found safe. Now, the organizer of a vigil from February is speaking out on that hope being extinguished tonight.
Shortly after Blanchard went missing in February, Chicopee resident Daniel Leatherwood hoped for the best and organized a candlelight vigil where the 11-year-old boy was last seen at the Medina Street boat ramp
“To show not only the light that Aiden knew he could come home, but to show his family that there’s a community here that supports you,” Leatherwood explained.
However, after more than two months of in-depth searching, law enforcement confirmed Friday the body pulled from the Connecticut River this week belongs to Blanchard.
“Not even being able to imagine the pain that his mother must be feeling...that was my first thought.
I’m a father myself, I have a nine-year-old son,” Leatherwood added.
Chicopee Mayor John Vieau offered his condolences Friday evening and told Western Mass News in a statement:
“This has been an extremely difficult time. Words cannot capture the anguish that Aiden's grieving family has felt since his disappearance. All of us ... have been praying and hopeful for a different outcome. There is nothing more painful than the loss of a child, and the thoughts and prayers of all Chicopee are with the loved ones of Aiden Blanchard. For them, this heartbreaking story is far from over, but we hope that the recovery of the child’s body can be the first step towards healing. We are grateful to the Chicopee Police Department who will do everything possible to help them through what is surely their worst nightmare."
Blanchard, a middle schooler, was mourning the loss of his father when he went missing. His mother told Western Mass News that he would often walk to cope and would go to the river near the boat ramp.
Leatherwood said that section of the river - where months earlier he and the community gathered with hope - is now a painful reminder that life is unpredictable.
“In an instant, you can see how easily someone is ripped away from their family or from their loved ones. I hope it serves as a reminder to love deeper, hug tighter, and never forget to tell others how much you care about them or how much you appreciate them
Officials with the Chicopee Public Schools said they are going to have counselors available for students and staff who need them. Blanchard was a student in the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.