SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The community is responding after two shootings occurred in Springfield within 24 hours.
The investigation into one of those shootings resulted in four arrests.
One shooting occurred near Belmont Heights early Wednesday morning. Police said one person has non-life threatening injuries.
The second incident happened on Northampton Avenue in broad daylight yesterday and a person was brought to the hospital with serious injuries.
Residents told us the street never used to be a hotspot for gunfire.
Caution tape flaps in the wind outside William Long’s house.
Wednesday afternoon, police were called to Northampton Avenue for reports of gunfire. They said one person was seriously injured.
After an incident like that, Long said he can't help but picture the worst case scenario.
"I have my little grandkids. If I had one of them with me and that would’ve went off, I would’ve went hysterical," Long noted.
Police said the investigation into that shooting led them to four arrests.
First, police responded to Northampton Avenue, where they said the victim was shot by an unknown person who fled the scene, along with Nathan Mercado.
Ten minutes later, police traced Mercado to State and Andrew Streets, where he was found with no gun. He was arrested for driving without a license.
While that was happening, police heard shots in the Andrew Street area and 10 minutes later, they pulled over a vehicle on nearby Mapledell Street and arrested Xavier Duke for illegal possession of a loaded gun.
Twenty minutes after that, two other people in the Andrew Street area were detained by police. While it was determined they were not involved in the shots fired incidents, one was arrested on an active warrant. The other was arrested for disorderly conduct.
[Reporter: What does it make you think when you see that happen?]
"What I think is...that’s a lot of need," said Jose Claudio with the New North Citizens' Council.
Claudio is the chief operating officer of the New North Citizens' Council. They recently received $900,000 in the form of two community-building programs. He told Western Mass News the first $100,000 to help combat unemployment will help develop more jobs in the city.
"Whatever we can do to give young people a job or try to help them go to the next level, we definitely need to step up and do that," Claudio added.
The second two installments of $400,000 over two years, Claudio said, will go towards outreach for at-risk youth.
"We’ve got counselors, we’ve got people that are willing to come in and work and help them out," Claudio explained.
Efforts to combat violence in a time where residents said guns are the permanent and deadly way that people resolve conflict.
"Today’s generation, it’s no longer fist fights. It’s all shoot you, I’ll shoot you," Long said.
Police told Western Mass News that the suspect in the Northampton Avenue shooting remains at large.
