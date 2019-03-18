SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As we were first to report earlier today, the body found floating in the Connecticut River last Friday has been identified as Achim Bailey, the missing man from Springfield whose family, friends, and even strangers have been searching for and wondering about for months.
Tonight, many are remembering Achim as a man who brought nothing but smiles into their lives.
During our extensive coverage since January, we have interviewed a number of people connected to Achim.
While his family now mourns his death, so are those who say they were lucky enough to cross paths in life with Achim.
Rob Matthews has been Achim's dentist since he was just two years old. He told Western Mass News that processing today's news of Achim's death isn't easy.
"I'm going to miss his personality coming through the door. When we saw him on the schedule, myself and my staff looked forward to him coming because he always had something funny to say or some news to share, he brought a smile with him and left leaving us with a smile as well," Matthews explained.
During the search, Matthews has given the family thousands of dollars to offer up as a reward to help encourage others to provide information that will help bring Achim home.
"I'm still in the back of my mind and heart hoped that they would find him in good condition. I've stayed in contact with Mr. Bailey [Achim's father] through the whole thing and I know this is the worst news he could've received. He's absolutely devastated, I'm sure," Matthews noted.
Matthews said that when detectives told the family on Friday that the description of the body found Friday matched that of Achim's, the family was still holding on to hope that it wasn't their son.
So was Tonya Foggs, who has known Achim since he was five years old.
"I'm really really sorry for this family and I can't even imagine losing a child, I can't even imagine. You expect these things to happen on CSI or in somebody else's neighborhood or a big city, but being a small town, it just doesn't seem like something that would happen," Foggs noted.
Aniello Russo was the man who was fishing along the Connecticut River in Longmeadow on Friday and called police when he saw what he believed to be a body.
"I looked again, but I knew it was something I've never seen before, so I can't say that I had a feeling it was him, but knowing the story and how popular the story got and how aware I was, it definitely was in the back of my mind that it could be that person," Russo explained.
After learning it was in fact Achim, Russo said that he hopes this will help his family sleep better at night.
"I'm sorry for your loss, I'm very happy that you have closure now, and you can go on with your life and know that he's watching down upon us and guiding us in the right direction," Russo said.
The family has not yet announced any funeral plans and at this time, the cause of death has not yet been determined.
