CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities identified the body pulled from the Connecticut River Wednesday morning as 11-year-old Aiden Blanchard Friday morning, he had been missing since February.
A resident said by the Medina Street boat launch told us she will always feel uneasy there, knowing it's where Aiden was last seen.
A community with one less child - Aiden Blanchard's body has been found.
Law enforcement said this is an on-going investigation, but this discovery put an end to months of uncertainty for the Chicopee community.
Missing since Feb. 5th, the search for the 11-year-old Chicopee boy was intense.
Law enforcement regularly dove and searched the Connecticut River for any sign of the boy, but weeks and months went by without a trace.
The Bellamy Middle School student had a hard time coping with the death of his father. His mother told Western Mass News he came to the river often.
The Chicopee Public School system released a statement today:
"We offer our sincere thoughts and condolences to the family and friends of Aiden. A heartfelt thank you to the various first responder teams that worked tirelessly during the search. There will be counselors available for any staff or students who need them."
Chicopee police declined an interview, but provided this statement:
“The men and women of the Chicopee police department offer our deepest condolences to Aiden’s family and friends during this difficult time.”
A local group of mothers are looking to support the Blanchard family. If anyone is interested in sending a gift card, they can send it to:
The Blanchard family
℅ Jen Burke
p.o. box 118
West Springfield, MA 01089
