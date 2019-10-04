FEEDING HILLS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Communities, friends and families are reeling after the deadly Bradley Airport crash that killed seven people and wounded others.
Ten people paid to ride on the World War II-era vintage B-17 that crashed on Wednesday. Western Mass News has learned that two of the survivors of the crash live in Feeding Hills.
As far as the investigation goes, we have not heard of any press conferences to be held on Friday.
In the meantime, the community surrounding the victims and survivors is strong.
The neighbors of Thomas and Linda Schmidt reached out to Western Mass News on Friday. They said the 62-year old couple lives in Feeding Hills, just over the border from Suffield, CT.
We've learned Thomas is a 1975 graduate of Agawam High School.
One of their neighbors spoke with us over the phone. She said she hasn't seen the couple since the crash, but was relieved to hear they survived. She wanted to send them a message that she's willing to help them maintain their yard or help with chores as they recover.
Relief and well-wishes for the couple echoed on social media Friday morning.
“Eventually, we’ll get through this. I’ve been through it before. You learn to live in a new world," said Joe Roberts, brother of victim James Roberts.
Other members of the Western Massachusetts community are in mourning. Brother of victim James Roberts had to wait nearly 24 hours before learning of the Ludlow man's death.
Roberts among the seven victims who didn't make it out of the crash, including the pilot and co-pilot on the plane, and 56-year-old David Broderick of West Springfield.
The Schmidts are among the six injured.
The NTSB is working to get an explanation on why the multi-engine plane went to down for those still alive to hear it
"We heard audio of communications between the pilot and the air traffic control of a problem with the engine. We have to determine was that one was that two? We don’t know...or three or four? We don’t know at this time," said Jennifer Homendy with the NTSB.
Friday marked the second full day of the NTSB's investigation into the plane crash. It's an estimated eight more days until their preliminary report is expected.
