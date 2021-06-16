CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Wednesday marks one year since Chicopee Police Officer Angela Santiago died in an off-duty motorcycle accident across the border in Connecticut. Her family continues struggling with her life taken too soon and today, many in community paid tribute to the fallen officer.
We spoke to her mother, Annemarie Correa, and she told us it's been a hard year, but they continue remembering Angela for all the good she did in the Chicopee community.
“I refuse to let her be forgotten,” Correa said.
A mother is heartbroken after losing her daughter, 33-year-old Chicopee Police Officer Angela Santiago, a year ago Wednesday.
“She’s here and I feel her everywhere and I’m going to make sure everybody else does too,” Correa noted.
Correa told Western Mass News the last 12 months have been a blur as the family continues mourning. Angela left behind eight siblings, including a twin sister, Shivonne.
“She has lost herself…she has lost her other half,” Correa said.
Shivonne, unable to bear the heartache on the anniversary of her sister’s death, left the state to cope with loss.
“We’re all trying to be strong for her and she didn’t want any part of today,” Correa noted.
However, the family and the western Massachusetts community are working to keep Angela’s legacy alive.
“We’re continuing her work here because she did so much and it’s amazing how people have remembered everything she does,” said Angela’s stepmother, Kathleen Santiago.
The Chicopee Police Department took a moment to remember their beloved sister in blue.
“The Chicopee police dept as well as the community holds you in our hearts. Your spirit and shining light will live on forever. You will never be forgotten. Gods speed Angela,” the police department radioed out Wednesday afternoon.
Chicopee High School displayed a memorial in honor of where Angela was a school resource officer.
“Her spirit will always live on because of this memorial tribute we have here at Chicopee high,” said Dianne Vecchiarelli, head counselor at Chicopee High School.
Also, Pete’s Sweets in East Longmeadow is selling cupcakes with the officer’s badge number 58. Owner Peter Gray told us a portion of the proceeds will go towards a cause important to Angela.
“This year, we’re picking two dog rescues because we thought that would be something that is near and dear to Angela’s heart,” Gray said.
Her stepmother said it’s events like this that pull the entire family together.
“It just makes us see the joy in her life…in what she did and her short 33 years,” Kathleen Santiago added.
When speaking to the community today, many are remembering Angela for her smile, her kindness and her silliness. She would had turned 34 years ago just a few weeks ago.
