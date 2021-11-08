It was almost six years ago that Brianna Lynn Cuoco was a student in Robert Meulemans’s classroom at Chicopee Comprehensive High School.
“She does cross my mind frequently,” Meulemans, Brianna’s art teacher, told Western Mass News.
He said that he remembered how advanced she was in his art class, just at the age of 18.
“She was already building things kind of beyond what the other students were making,” Meulemans said.
Stephanie Palatino, a friend of the family, told Western Mass News that her artistry attracted others to her.
“She was really liked for the creativity she had and her spirit,” said Palatino. That would be how people would remember Brianna.
In 2016, Brianna had gone missing on a cold night in January.
“First, we were out there walking and scanning and looking and everything for her,” said Connie Demers, who was a caseworker for Halos Investigations, a non-profit advocacy group for missing and trafficked children based out of Mississippi.
She told Western Mass News that they spent three months hanging up flyers across the Pioneer Valley and searching areas like the banks of the Connecticut River where Brianna had reportedly last been seen.
“Even now I don't like to go around the Connecticut River to be honest with you,” Meulemans admitted.
On April 21st, her body was discovered by a kayaker in the Connecticut River in Agawam.
Western Mass News followed the case closely back in 2016, discovering that the body was taken to the medical examiner's office in Boston who noted that it had been in the water for quite some time.
Demers and Palatino worked together with Halos and friends of the family to bring awareness to Brianna's case.
“I wanted people to have a place to go to remember her,” said Palatino. She helped create the Remembering Brianna Lynn Cuoco Facebook page. “A lot of her schoolmates came forward.”
She recalled the outpouring of support for Brianna in the days following her body's discovery, something Meulemans remembered seeing in his classroom. He has kept that support as a memory in his classroom five and a half years later with a photo of Brianna captioned “Forever Young” for all future art students to see.
“We're just trying to keep her memory alive and it's nice to be reminded of her in a positive way,” he said.
Connie Demers told us that she believes foul play was involved.
“There are people out there that know a lot,” said Demers.
Everyone that Western Mass News spoke with agreed on the same sentiment -- getting answers on Brianna's death would help the community and her family heal.
“I just hope that someone comes forward,” Palatino said.
Some members of her family did not believe foul play was involved.
Western Mass News reached out to the Hampden District Attorney's office for comment on this case, but we did not hear back.
