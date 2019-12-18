WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Westfield community is coming together to help a local family who will be spending Christmas at Boston Children's Hospital.
Western Mass News has more on how you can help spread a little Christmas cheer with a simple message for nine-year-old, Aj Bibeault.
Angelina Calsetta spoke with Western Mass News over Facetime Wednesday afternoon from their room in the ICU at Boston Children's Hospital, where her nine-year-old son Aj he been undergoing treatment and tests since Monday when doctors found a malformation on his brain.
"It's all just been a waiting game. They're trying to do an MRI. Right now he has a drain on one side and they were able to remove part of the blood clot on the other. It's going to be the first of a couple of surgeries he's going to need to fix everything. Right now we're kind of just waiting. Hopefully getting the breathing tube out today," Angelina explained.
To help keep Aj's spirits brighten while he's in the hospital over the holidays, friends like Celina Gonzales are asking that you send him Christmas cards
"I made a post in the Westfield forum. I expected to get some responses, but it was overwhelming. It was beautiful to see so many people respond, reach out to me personally even and so many shares. They appreciate it, I appreciate it...it pulls on the heartstrings," Celina said.
"It's really crazy how many people I don't even know have come together to support or have stories where they've met him or their kids go to school with him. So that's been really nice and a lot of people have reached out to see if there's anything they can do and even just to check on his father and me and see how we're doing," Angelina noted.
If you'd like to send a Christmas card to Aj, the mailing address is Angelina Calsetta-Yacoub OR AJ Bibeault at 183 Main St 2nd FL, Westfield, MS 01085.
"Hundreds probably at this point and with you guys and your help, maybe even more," Celina said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.