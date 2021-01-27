SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The western Massachusetts community is coming together in support of a local high school vice principal who is fighting for his life after major surgery.
Michael Pescitelli is a 39-year-old father, husband, and a respected member of the Southwick community. His family describes him as a great role model who is always concerned for the well-being of others.
“Michael always was involved in the community, whether it was helping senior citizens by shoveling their driveways, helping the veterans with Wreaths Across America, also involved in the soup kitchen and he also helped with the red kettle drive during Christmas time,” said Pescitelli’s sister, Maria Scott-Smith.
Scott-Smith told Western Mass News that she and her family were scared and heartbroken when Pescitelli was diagnosed with a rare form of lung cancer
“It was the hardest thing hearing that word cancer, but I have to say my brother was the strongest person telling his little sister about everything going on. He held it together while I was the one breaking down, but again, he is an all-around, a strong person and after this, he is going to be even stronger and I know he’s going to fight this because he has the most amazing support system,” Scott-Smith said.
News of Pescitelli’s diagnosis spread quickly, especially within the community at Southwick Regional High School, where he has been the vice principal for the past four years.
“He’s really active in the community. One time, I was on the bike path a couple miles down and I was biking by and all of a sudden I heard ‘Adam!’ and it was Mr. Pescitelli and his wife and his kid and we talked for 20-30 minutes because he just cares about all of us and that’s just one example,” said student Adam Smith
Pescitelli’s students said his examples of going above and beyond in his role at the high school have helped them become successful.
“He’s provided a plethora of opportunities for the students and he would come in every single day with a smile on his face and pause everything for us and accompany any need we had,” Smith added.
With major surgery behind him and more treatments ahead, one of Pescitelli’s former students started a GoFundMe for the family. Within hours, the community donated over $3,000 which was more than half of their initial $5,000 goal.
“I never thought in a million years that a community this small would do something like that and I don’t even know how to thank them for this, I know that my family appreciates the love and support pouring out,” Scott-Smith said.
The GoFundMe has now raised over $13,000 and that number is still climbing. Pescitelli’s family said this the outpouring of support will never be forgotten.
“Michael is very lucky to have such a supportive family, friends, community all around him, but again, their lucky to have him as well,” Scott-Smith added.
Today, Pescitelli is home recovering just a week after surgery and prayers and signs of hope are in the air as they wait to see if he will be cancer free!
If you want to donate to help Pescitelli and his family throughout this difficult time, you can click here for more information.
