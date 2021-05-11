WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The community is responding to Western Mass News’ story about an autistic man attacked in broad daylight over the weekend.

People on social media are expressing messages of support and others are concerned about the safety of the park where the incident happened.

Ware Police said they’re going to continue to patrol Grenville Park after a man was attacked on Saturday and now the community is speaking out they want to let that man, who has autism, know that they’re on his side

“He wasn’t talking at all. He didn’t want to get out of bed,” Shiloh’s father Peter Skerritt said.

Western Mass News introduced you to 26-year-old Shiloh Skerritt and his father, Peter, on Monday.

Shiloh, who has autism, is recovering after police said two juveniles ages 15 and 11 attacked the Ware man in Grenville Park Saturday, injuring him.

Peter said his son is nervous to resume his regular walks in the park. Ware Police are trying to reassure the community.

“My officers and personnel are constantly up at the park patrolling through. Unfortunately, we can’t be there 24 hours a day, but they do make numerous patrols throughout the day,” Ware Police Chief Shawn Crevier said.

Chief Crevier said that if someone sees something they feel could be suspicious to contact police, as they have a database to identify those with disabilities during emergency situations.

But Chief Crevier stressed that just because someone may appear to be acting differently than you would...

“Doesn’t mean that that individual is up to any type of criminal activity,” Chief Crevier said.

No one expressed a message of support and empathy over what happened more succinctly than Jackson, who came up to our cameras in the park with something he told us he just had to say.

“Just really angry and sad. I just really feel bad for Shiloh,” 11-year-old Jackson Haddad said.

Jackson is the same age as one of the suspects police say attacked Shiloh.

He also said he sees Shiloh in the park and greets him when he can.

“I always see him walking by. He’s just walking normal. He doesn’t do anything. I usually just say hi, and he goes hi, and then he just walks,” Jackson said.

But Jackson wants to say something more to the Skerritt family.

“I want them to know that I’m on their side for this, and I’m very sorry for Shiloh and what those kids did to him,” Jackson said.

Police said that a 15-year-old has been arrested in connection with this incident and that a file is being filled out with the Department of Children and Families for the 11-year-old suspect.