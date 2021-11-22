SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The city of Springfield rallied around one of its residents, a longtime service member, Monday afternoon after he was the victim of an ugly act of racism.
Every year, the city of Springfield comes together on the date that President John F. Kennedy was shot and killed, but this year was different because Eugene Brice, a Springfield resident and former Springfield Veteran of the Year, was welcomed and celebrated by city officials after being victimized by racism in early November.
“We couldn’t let this go by and to highlight it during our beloved president Kennedy and his efforts on civil rights, that we’ve come a long way, but the struggle continues,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.
Brice, a disabled Black Vietnam veteran, was at an East Longmeadow retail parking lot, trying to get his wheelchair out of his car, when he said he got into a verbal altercation with a woman who hurled racial slurs at him.
“It hurt me to the core. She said that to me 20 times, I counted it. Anytime she said it was like opening a can opener: opening me up, opening me up,” Brice explained.
Brice, a former Springfield Veteran of the Year, said he called on his experiences to get himself out of a potentially terrible situation.
“I’m a warrior and I got ambushed. When you get ambushed, the only thing you can do is get out the way,” Brice noted.
He said he’s been hurt to the core since the incident, even having to re-enter his speech therapy program.
Today, Sarno, Congressman Richard Neal, a childhood friend of Brice, and other local officials welcomed Brice to an annual event celebrating John F. Kennedy, a man known for moving the civil rights legislation.
“…And so gene, you know, we’re all with you. You knew that coming in,” Neal said.
The Springfield pride was strong today as they rallied around one of their own.
“It’s important that Springfield continues to stand up for our people no matter what creed, color, or background,” Sarno explained.
As for Brice’s message for young people, he said, “talk to your friends, talk about it, explore it with each other”
Brice shared his message for young people to talk to your friends about incidents of this nature and continuing to explore this topic in schools.
