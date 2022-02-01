HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There’s a follow-up to the story we have been following closely about a burst pipe at an apartment complex in Hadley where dozens of senior citizens and several families remain displaced from their homes. The management company for the complex has now established a phone line to provide their tenants with updates.

An information line was set-up to help those displaced and now, community members are also lending a helping hand to those without a home.

“It’s been a real big group town and ownership effort to try to get folks in…Everybody’s really stepped up. Obviously, it’s tough when we have freeze ups like this,” said Michael Spanknebel, Hadley’s fire chief and emergency manager.

Western Mass News spoke with Spanknebel to find out how the community is assisting people displaced in the Windfield Apartments after pipes burst in Buildings 30 and 34 two weeks ago and caused extensive water damage.

“Ourselves, the state reps, state senator put together a forum, so that we can have seniors and families from those two apartments come on ask questions,” Spanknebel added.

Burst pipe at Hadley apartment complex leaves seniors living in hotels HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A viewer contacted Western Mass News about a burst pipe at an apartment complex in Hadley that has forced tenants fro…

The forum, led by State Senator Jo Comerford and Representative Daniel Carey, helped establish actions that can be done by the complex’s management company to assist the needs of those who still are without a home over two weeks later.

“We had some comments on how we might be able to improve things. For example, some folks don’t have cash readily available to buy meals and food. The ownership is reimbursing for meals, but some folks don’t have that money upfront, so they put together program to have some cash available on-site,” Spanknebel explained.

The Hadley Council on Aging is assisting as well for those who need meals and transportation. One person who lives in Building 32, but was not affected, told Western Mass News that the apartment complex has dealt with various issues under its new ownership.

“I’ve been here seven years and we just started having problems like this. I think this is the second apartment that water has come down through,” said Brenda Peavey.

Spanknebel added that the fire department and sprinkler contractors are continuing constant inspections in the buildings affected, as well as making sure this won’t happen in other buildings throughout the complex.

“The building commissioner and I are fast tracking inspections, permits, getting in there as soon as they need another inspection…I can’t predict if another break will happen, but we are doing everything we can to manage that and make sure those systems are very, very solid. It’s just making sure that they’re maintained properly,” Spanknebel said.

There’s still no timeline of when people can move back into their homes, but Spanknebel anticipated it will be sooner than expected. We've reached out to the management company for answers, but have not yet heard back.