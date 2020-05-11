SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- A fire over the weekend in Springfield has left a family displaced from their home, and due to quick thinking by a neighbor, one of the residents was able to get out safely.
Western Mass News spoke exclusively to the neighbor and the Mullen family.
The Mullen household was a staple in the community.
“Mrs. Mullen took care of a lot of people, children, so this is like a home, landmark to Springfield because a lot of people stayed here,” said Nichele Mullen, who was inside the home at the time.
This past Saturday, the Mullen home caught fire.
Mullen recalls the moments when she was looking for her mother-in-law, who was also inside the home.
“So when I went around to the other side, a flame shot through and then somebody, I don't know who it was, came up the stairs and said, ‘We have her, you need to get out, you need to get out,’ and brought me out,” she said.
Due to the quick thinking of longtime neighbor Malaquias Cortorreal, Mullen’s mother-in-law was able to get out safely.
“I knocked on the door, nobody was opening the door and I forced the door open,” Cortorreal said.
Cortorreal said he had to think fast, and it came down to either saving his car or saving Mrs. Mullen.
“I entered and took her out in my arms, and the fire was already entering the home, and that is why my truck caught fire because there was no time,” he said. “I had to choose between my neighbor and moving my truck. So that is why my truck caught fire. I preferred to save my neighbor.
Brian Mullen, who was raised in the house, is thankful Cortorreal was there at that exact moment.
“So thankful she was able to get out safely, fast,” he said. “Quick thinking of my next-door neighbor. I noticed the smoke, noticed the fire and ran over there and pulled my mother out, and alerted my wife. So glad they go out safely. Could have been much worse.”
The Springfield Fire Department said a cigarette left in the outside trash caused the fire, which spread to the home.
The Mullen family is being assisted by the Red Cross, and the Baystate Academy Charter Public School, where Nichele Mullen works.
“At Baystate, we believe that family comes first,” said Joretha Lewis, principal of the school. “So staff and students count, so we initially sent an email to all faculty and staff and we put an urgent alert that we need to raise money to make sure that no one was left without.”
