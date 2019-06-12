SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local community center that provides hundreds of families with meals is desperate need of a refrigerator.
With donations flowing in, the Community Survival Center is running out of space and time to keep their produce fresh.
On May 29, the Springfield Fire Department responded to the center for reports of a burning smell.
The Indian Orchard-based has been serving the community for 36 years and provides clothes and meals for low-income families across western Massachusetts.
Mary Cassidy, Executive Director of Community Survival Center, expressed the needs for a new refrigerator.
"The emergency food pantry is our most important part and we do serve about 25 households a day. We are open four days a week so 100 families every week, that's a lot!" Cassidy explained.
They provide enough food for households to last six or seven days. Pantry clients visit the center six times a year and seniors visit every month.
"The center also provides 20 meals a month for children who are too young to go to school and once those children who do go to school are out, they provide meals for them as well," Cassidy said.
Cassidy told Western Mass News many community members have been bringing by fresh produce but, they had to turn them away.
"So we get eggs, we get milk, we get juice we get ready-made sandwiches and fruit salad all sorts of good things and we don't have the room for it," Cassidy noted.
Now, the center who continues to give back to the community is looking for their own saving grace.
"We are hoping a wonderful person or persons will help us out with $4,000. Because between the cost of disposing of the old, delivering the new one, and the appliance itself, we are looking at $4,000," Cassidy said.
If you are able to donate, the Survival Center said they accept PayPal online or you can stop by their store to donate.
