SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Unemployment numbers continue to grow in Massachusetts and across the country, but you still need to focus on funding your family amid the coronavirus pandemic.
There are companies hiring, but in this uncertain time, you may have questions holding you back from applying.
As we know, things are constantly changing and many people may be afraid to start a new job right now.
In fact, we spoke to one local company where job application numbers are down.
Job opportunities are still out there. However, the COVID-19 outbreak has made starting anything new unsettling.
“It's a time now when people have trepidation or hesitation to go out and seek a new job,” said John Maybury, president of Maybury Material Handling in East Longmeadow.
Maybury said via Facetime with Western Mass News that even though they're still hiring, their number of applicants are considerably low.
“We have had a downturn in people applying,” Maybury noted.
This comes as they see an uptick in demand, supplying all types of material handling equipment throughout New England to essential businesses like Big Y, Amazon, Costco, and Lowes.
As an employer still looking to hire, Maybury has a message to our viewers who may have been laid-off or furloughed.
“They need to continue to think about where they may have lost their job, is it going to come back?” Maybury said.
However, don't be fearful about the climate. Businesses are taking the necessary precautions to keep everyone safe while hiring
“We do a phone screen, then use a Zoom with our H.R. manager and a second interview would be with a manager and H.R. so it's a little different because it's not so much in person,” Maybury said.
If an applicant is a good fit, they can start on the job almost immediately.
“If they're currently unemployed, if they're available, it could be an immediate start. Given what the unknown is, we're going cautiously forward, so we don't give people a false start,” Maybury explained.
Although this is a stressful time, take advantage of the companies looking to hire long-term employees.
“It's an interesting time for people searching for a job. It's important they continue to look out for opportunities that might exist,” Maybury said.
If you're looking for a place to start, you can see current companies hiring right now: CLICK HERE.
