SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Eastfield Mall mass COVID-19 vaccine site is approaching one full week of giving vaccinations, mostly to people 75 and older, but because the vaccine is two doses, there’s some confusion about booking an appointment for the second dose.
There have been some changes to how Curative, the company running that Springfield vaccine site, is scheduling second doses. They are changes that will go into effect starting Thursday.
As Western Mass News told you last week, people leaving the Eastfield Mall COVID-19 vaccine site were not automatically booked for a second appointment to get their booster dose.
Some were confused because they were handed a date card saying when they needed to come back.
We brought your questions to officials with Curative, the company running the mass vaccine site. Dean Shultis, vice president of field operations, said they are now changing that policy.
“Massachusetts has assured us that we will get the vaccines we need…Anyone who got their vaccine between Friday and Wednesday will be sent an email to schedule their second dose in a special block of appointments,” Shultis noted.
Starting Thursday, Shultis said everyone who shows up for their first dose will leave with a second appointment already booked.
“We’ll have a team of people walking around with tablets basically that allow them to schedule their second appointment, so they don’t have to do it off their phone, you know, they don’t have to have a computer. I mean, we’re trying to make this as easy as possible,” Shultis explained.
This change in practice is more in line with local vaccine clinics run by town departments of health.
The clinic run by East Longmeadow is booking a second appointment on the spot after people get their first dose. Officials said they are booking 100 doses a week for their clinic.
In Agawam and Palmer, they are offering the same thing.
However, while the Eastfield Mall site serves people from any town in Massachusetts, the town health department clinics only serve their own residents.
“There’s very limited supplies, extremely limited in for a community like Agawam. We only get maybe 100 a week,” said Agawam Mayor William Sapelli.
