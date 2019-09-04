COLRAIN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The company authorities said was responsible for a sulfuric acid leak into the North River in Colrain said that the spill has been mitigated and is no longer a concern.
Barnhardt Manufacturing told Western Mass News that the cause of the leak was a corroded weld joint.
The leak happened on September 1. It allowed a small stream of sulfuric acid to make its way into the North River.
The company said it reported the spill to Mass. D.E.P. as soon as it was discovered and worked with the state during the remediation process.
The company added in a statement: "it is always our intentions to operate our facilities according to the state and federal environmental laws and regulations. We are sorry for any inconvenience this has caused for anyone in the community."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.