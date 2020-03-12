AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Coronavirus concerns have impacted many college campuses, some students even told they have to start moving out of their dorms as many schools are switching to remote classes.
Colleges across the Bay State one by one announcing their plans to combat growing coronavirus concerns.
With uncertainty building across the campuses, the same feeling hits parents at home, wondering how their children’s education is being impacted and if any tuition will be refunded.
Western Mass News has a breakdown of the universities that have announced coronavirus plans.
Most are announcing they will be switching to online classes until a further decision can be made, but others are switching to online classes and students are moving out for the rest of the semester, including Smith College, Amherst College, and Mount Holyoke College.
Both Smith College and Amherst College are working on prorated refunds for room and board.
Mount Holyoke College is announcing their refund policy on March 20.
For those students, it’s a race against the clock to move back home and some dorm moving companies are stepping up in order to help out.
"We’re diligently working to align dates for free pick up for Summer storage in advance of the planned schedule," Leor Lapid, co-founder and CEO of Dorm Room Movers, tells us.
Leor works with over 220 campuses across the country, including here in western Mass, offering a ship-to-storage solution so students can send their items.
The company stores them and then ships everything back when needed.
"We typically have a marketing campaign that will kick off in April. That might not occur since students are moving out now, so we’re doing our best to adapt and capture those registrations and execute them as well, because we need to fulfill on the logistics time so our team is working with our partners to make sure we have the capacity for this influx in this off season for us," explained Lapid.
Because of coronavirus concerns, Dorm Room Movers is working to help students through this hectic time, including a free pick-up option.
"We’re just doing our part here in this chaos and uncertainty and doing our best to not over stretch the resources, and students are booking last minute flights and all other increased costs are arising there, so we’re doing our best to assist," added Lapid.
