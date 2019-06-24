SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Looking for a job? A marijuana business in the works in Springfield may be looking for you.
Community members are coming together Monday night to not only learn about recreational marijuana sales, but also for a job fair.
Society Cannabis Company is one of the 27 companies that applied to open up a pot shop in the city.
If selected, they will open on Page Blvd.
Western Mass News spoke with Seth Yaffe, the chief operating officer of the Society Cannabis Company. He said they are here to inform the community about recreational marijuana. He also said the company wants to offer jobs to people in this area if they are selected to open.
They are looking to fill 18 possible positions: 10 retail sails positions, four employees who will oversee inventory, two security staff members, and two managers.
Yaffe told Western Mass News why it's important for the Springfield community to learn about recreational pot.
"As of right now, we want to show people that we know how to operate. We have more experience than most of the other applicants that are coming in here because we have been working in the cannabis industry in Massachusetts for upwards of four years," Yaffe explained.
Now, the city is still leafing through all 27 applications. We're told four will be selected for operation.
The announcement by Springfield Mayor Dominic Sarno is planned for July 9.
After that, these companies will have to apply for a license with the Cannabis Contol Commission before they can open.
Tonight's event goes from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at 311 Page Blvd. in Springfield.
