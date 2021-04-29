AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is digging deeper after 22 mini buses had their catalytic converters stolen on Wednesday. The bus company is now rushing to order replacement parts for the buses, which serve special needs students in Agawam and West Springfield.

Yesterday, we told you about how parents in two different school districts were left scrambling after the thefts. Tonight, we have an update from the bus company on their repair progress and we find out how common this type of robbery really is.

Twenty-two mini buses serving West Springfield and Agawam schools had their catalytic converters cut off yesterday. It left the Lower Pioneer Valley Educational Collaborative scrambling for alternate ways to get students with special needs to class.

Catalytic converters stolen from over 20 school buses (WGGB/WSHM) -- More than 200 students in two different towns were left without a ride to school Wednesday morning after 22 minibuses were vand…

“We were able to get two in last night, so they worked on those,” said Roland Joyal, executive director of the Lower Pioneer Valley Educational Collaborative.

Joyal told us he has other converters ordered and hopes they arrive in a few days.

“Right now, we do not have any on hand to repair,” Joyal added.

In the meantime, LPVEC had some replacement buses they are using to bring students in grades K-12 to school, but seven buses for the early childhood program are still not running. While Joyal said parents have been supportive in volunteering to drive their own students, he said the community remains upset.

“They’re really disgusted. As I mentioned, we are disappointed that this would really happen to students trying to get to school,” Joyal noted.

This incident has attracted the attention of others in the community.

“They did a U-turn, parked in the back by the Van Dean Apartments and they jumped the fence,” said Peter Vecchiarelli, general manager of Nutmeg International Trucks.

Vecchiarelli told us it didn’t take long for someone to steal the catalytic converters off his company’s truck back in March.

“They cut it with a hacksaw…about eight seconds to cut two of them off,” Vecchiarelli added.

Vecchiarelli, who sells Isuzu brand trucks, said he was able to get replacement converters in around four weeks and considers himself lucky based on the email he received from the company Wednesday.

“There’s 1,500 on back order and that’s just for the Isuzu gas products,” Vecchiarelli noted.

Western Mass News found a study from the National Insurance Crime Bureau that suggests this problem has skyrocketed since the start of the pandemic. The non-profit organization found that in 2019, there were 282 monthly thefts of catalytic converters, but in 2020, the organization says it jumped to 1,203 monthly thefts nationwide.

Vecchiarelli said some companies are making converters with additional safeguards that make them more difficult to steal, but he said scrap yards need to stop accepting the obviously stolen goods.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of precious metal, so there’s a lot of money and scrap yards are letting people take them in,” Vecchiarelli explained.