SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The snow and sleet in the forecast has cities and towns across western Massachusetts gearing up for another busy 36 hours of pre-treating, plowing, and salting.
Springfield city councilors and the mayor have been vocal since the first major storm of the season two weeks ago. They feel the snow removal operations in the city were not satisfactory and want to see changes made.
We wanted to find out how other big cities handle major storms, so we took a trip down to Hartford to see how their policies and procedures measure up.
Less than 30 miles south of Springfield, Hartford DPW crews are already preparing for the snow expected early Tuesday morning.
"We'll come in tonight, get all geared up. Everybody will go out. We'll pretreat the roads and come back in and we'll prepare our trucks then for plowable snow by putting our blades back on and getting everything ready," said Virgil Griffin, Hartford DPW's street supervisor.
Comparing Hartford to Springfield, the population of the City of Homes is more than 153,000, where Connecticut's capital city has about 123,000 people.
In terms of roadway, Hartford crews tackle 217 miles, where in Springfield, they have more than 1,000 miles to clear.
Hartford's DPW Director Walter Veselka told Western Mass News the city is divided up into six districts, each with a snow captain and then a supervisor who oversees their entire snow removal operations.
"We normally would have around 26 large trucks out and then we have smaller trucks that are out assisting them in smaller areas, plus we have three sidewalk crews that work around the city facilities and keep crosswalks and some other city properties open," Veselka noted.
In terms of parking bans, Hartford's mayor issues those, where the DPW and police call them in Springfield.
For sidewalk clearing in Hartford, Veselka explained, "the city clears sidewalks on our properties and some properties that we've taken over, but under the ordinance, the individual property owner or the manger is responsible for clearing the sidewalk on their property."
Property owners have about six hours after the storm ends to clear their sidewalk. Otherwise, they face a $99 citation.
Property owners in Springfield currently receive a ticket if they don't shovel their sidewalks 24 hours after snowfall.
"Safety first and we have to keep the city open and present at all times," Griffin added.
Hartford has about four or five drivers in each of their six districts the DPW director talked about. That's about 30 trucks out on city roads, no contractors, where in Springfield, the city has 20 of their trucks and more than 100 contractors.
At 5:30 p.m. Monday, the city's maintenance and development committee is holding a public meeting before tonight's city council meeting at 6:30 to address snow removal issues.
