SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Concerned Forest park residents came together Thursday to help put an end to violence in their neighborhood. This comes after an uptick in gun violence this summer and a brutal attack on a driver at the "X".
The Mayor, police officers and state representatives met with community members Thursday to listen to their concerns and find ways to make their neighborhood safer for everyone.
"We have been having issues with gun violence in Forest Park," said Victor Davila, Forest Park Civic Association President.
An uptick in crime in Forest Park is leaving many residents feeling unsafe.
Community members came together on Thursday night to voice their frustrations with the violence in their neighborhood.
"There is concern among the residents there’s a lot of phone calls and questions, I thought this meeting would be good to let people express their concerns and fears and come up with solutions as a community," said Davis.
The meeting comes after a brutal attack on a driver at the "X" by a group of illegal dirt bike riders, shaking many in the city, but especially those that live nearby.
"We’re all concerned about the quality of life here in the city of Springfield particularly the forest park section," said State Representative Angelo Puppolo Jr.
Hosted by the Forest Park Civic Association, members shared their own stories on the violence they've witnessed in their neighborhoods.
"The Mayor is here police are here the city counselors state representatives are here, I think certainly the message is these issues do not fall on deaf ears," said Rep. Puppolo Jr.
Rep. Puppolo Jr. told Western Mass News he had legislation in the works that is aiming to eliminate habitual offenders, something he says is a key problem in the city.
"We want to allow the prosecutors a toolbox with as many tools as they can, one of which being the ability to appeal a very low bail what happens a number of times that someone is on the arraignment list in the morning they get out on no bail or very little bail and they’re back out committing crimes in the city of Springfield," said Rep. Puppolo Jr.
While members work together to help curb the violence, they're urging others to get involved.
"If you see something say something call 911, call a non-emergency number," said Rep. Puppolo, Jr.
Local cities are still working together to try and get illegal dirt bike riders off the roads. Springfield city officials said the details of their plans are not being disclosed to the public.
