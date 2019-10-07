WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Following the deadly crash at Bradley Airport, the Connecticut state health department issued a warning to residents that the foam used to fight the fire had made it's way into the nearby Farmington River, bringing with it the toxic chemical PFAS.
PFAS has been at the center of water issues in Westfield for years and an issue Western Mass News has been following closely.
"The AFFF that is used to put out and contain fuel fires helps to keep the fire from reigniting," said Kristen Mellow, co-founder of Westfield Residents Advocating for Themselves.
AFFF is the substance that was used to help contain the fuel fire that broke out at Bradley International Airport, following the tragic crash of the B-17 aircraft on Wednesday.
"It's very effective in keeping them contained, but it's highly toxic," Mellow added.
Mellow told Western Mass News that although the foam is highly effective, it comes at a cost.
"There is a lot of work being done to test the toxicity of various PFAS, but there are thousands being used today," Mellow noted.
It's the same foam used to fight fires around the nation, including in Westfield at Barnes Air National Guard Base.
"It's really the tip of the iceberg because when you think about it, they had to do the same training at their airport that we had to do here, so in addition to this tragic crash and loss of life, we have compounded a tragedy by adding chemicals that we know are poison into the water systems down there," Mellow said.
Currently, over 500 Westfield residents are awaiting their results from a study being conducted by the federal agency for toxic substances and disease registry.
"Those answers should start coming back to us in the spring, but again, these numbers are only tell us how much in the blood and urine, not what will happen to us because of this contamination," Mellow explained.
Mellow said unfortunately, Westfield was not chosen for the second round of testing, which has forced to take matters into their own hands.
"Right now, we are working with researchers at UMass to try and piece together smaller bits of those component to piece together the study for ourself," Mellow said.
The next step will be securing the funds from the state, on their way to finding answers on the true impact of PFAS on health.
"We need to start talking about the environmental and health crisis that this is. It's not a threat of us being exposed. We have been exposed and we need to address it sooner rather than later," Mellow said.
