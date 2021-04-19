BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An exclusive follow-up to the story behind a photo showing a horse at a car wash in Belchertown last week.

It's really captured the attention of our viewers, and we know you are concerned for the well-being of this horse.

So Monday, Western Mass News asked the tough questions, why was the horse there? And was the power wash really used?

Many of our viewers felt the safety of this horse was at risk. One of the people involved was asked to explain the events that unfolded last Thursday, when a horse was spotted at the car wash.

[Reporter: So was there any power wash used on the horse?]

“There was no power wash used on the horse,” Belchertown resident Maureen Kontrovitz said.

Kotrovitz owns two of the five horses that were in the area of the Swift River Valley Auto Wash in Belchertown on April 15. She does not own the horse in question she said that horse resides in Connecticut.

While they were there, a picture was taken of the horse at the car wash leaving many local residents concerned.

“If you pressure washed yourself it would hurt so, imagine how a horse feels,” Granby resident Alyssa Sokoloski said.

But Kotrovitz said there is another side to the story. She said the riders made a stop at the car wash because they were worried when blood was spotted on one of the horse's legs.

“They stopped to get a trickle of water from the hose, which is what comes out of the hose when you are not actually using it to power wash,” Kontrovitz said.

What they found...

“There wasn't anything. They just assumed a scab that got brushed on in the trail there wasn't even any injury. All they were doing is using a trickle of water to wash the blood off so they could see where it was coming from,” Kontrovitz said.

But this is not the only concern the community has. Sokoloski said on the same night she almost hit one of these horses because they were not wearing proper night gear.

“I pulled over and said you’re going to hurt somebody one day. You can't ride in the dark with no reflectors on,” Sokoloski said.

Kontrovitz said she is working to make sure all the horses wear reflectors.

The Belchertown Police Department is investigating this incident. Western Mass News reached out for an update, but at this time we have not heard back.