SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Four deadly crashes in four consecutive days in Springfield are sending shockwaves throughout the community. City officials spoke out Friday morning and called on the courts for help and asking drivers to please slow down.
The Springfield Police Department said that speeding was a factor in all of these deadly crashes and they could have all been prevented if the drivers were abiding by the speed limits.
Springfield Police and and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno made a plea to the community.
Pay attention, have your senses about you, because it could cost you your life or the lives of others,” Sarno said.
- On Tuesday night, a driver died after crashing into another car and then into a building on Page Boulevard.
- On Wednesday, a pedestrian walking a bicycle was killed by a vehicle on State Street.
- On Thursday, a two-car crash on Verge Street left one man dead.
- On Friday, an adult female driver crashed into a tree on Page Boulevard. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
In all of these incidents, investigators cite speeding as a cause.
“What we are asking is that the public take responsibility, personal responsibility, cut down on your speed, put away your cell phone, distracted driving…you are not paying attention to these roads and it is causing these accidents,” said Springfield Police Capt. Dave Martin.
Springfield Police said that as of November 5, there have been 19 deadly crashes this year. The following is data on fatal crashes in the city since 2017:
- 2020: 14
- 2019: 7
- 2018: 16
- 2017: 11
“Since September 1, Springfield police officers have issued more than 600 citations for speeding, arrested 62 drivers for operating with either no license or a suspended license, and issued 225 criminal complaints,” said Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.
Clapprood said officers are out on the streets enforcing traffic laws, but she needs more help from the justice system.
“The courts are dismissing these tickets. It's very dangerous for officers to make a traffic stop, especially on highway or busy street…When the driver appeals that ticket, they are going to court and we are hearing that numerous of these tickets are being dismissed. Therefore, there is no consequence for the bad driving, so it continues,” Clapprood noted.
It’s a message that Sarno echoes.
“The mentality now of the judicial system is that well, these low-level type things really don’t make a big difference. Tell that to someone who just lost a loved one,” Sarno added.
Meantime, the Hampden District Attorney's office told Western Mass News that 26-year-old Eric Reyes of Springfield is charged in connection with Wednesday’s crash that killed a man walking his bike.
The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Michael Diaz Vargas of Springfield.
“…And all these victims, our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends. They are horrific incidents,” Clapprood added.
Reyes’ next court date is scheduled for November 26.
