AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is getting answers on antibody testing as a new study suggests the immune boosting proteins could fade in as little as two months.
There’s also growing concerns that antibody testing is not accurate and questions on whether or not it’s worth getting.
During the coronavirus pandemic, everyone wants to stay healthy and make sure their immune system is strong.
“Our immune system is very complicated…There’s many, many different parts to it and antibodies are one particular part,” said Dr. Erika Hamilton, microbiologist at UMass Amherst.
Looking for a sense of security, many are investing in antibody testing, but Hamilton explained antibodies might not be the best defense against COVID-19.
“We want some sort of way to go to test people to determine whether or not they are immune to COVID after having had it…and one of the easiest things to test for is the presence of antibodies in their blood,” Hamilton explained.
However, the problem with that is researchers are finding the tests aren't always accurate.
“They have between a 90 and 95 percent success rate, which doesn’t sound bad…but you just use the word safety net. Would you want to jump into a safety net that has 5 to 10 percent holes in it?” Hamilton noted.
A new study out of China suggested that COVID antibodies could actually fade within as little as two months.
“Unfortunately, some of this, we will just have to wait and see what happens to these people. In a year or six months, what would have happened to the people who had antibodies that had COVID…the antibodies went away. Do they get COVID again?” Hamilton added.
However, how should know if you need to get your antibodies tested?
“There are folks out there who think that they had COVID-19, but couldn’t get a test at the time, so if you fall into that category and you can afford it…because it’s expensive there, around $200 or so…you can certainly go get the test,” Hamilton said.
If you’ve never had symptoms, health experts are warning against it, worried that the test might provide a false security.
“We don’t want people to think that ‘I have COVID antibodies. I am fine. I can go out and do whatever I want’ because it may not be true. Nobody likes that…We want to have answers, but sometimes, the answers take a while,” Hamilton said.
