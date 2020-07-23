SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As coronavirus cases surge across the country, Western Mass News is getting answers on how our area hospitals are doing amid the pandemic
As testing and PPE availability becomes a concern for other states, we're digging deeper into how Mercy Medical Center is equipped to prepare for a potential second wave of the virus.
COVID-19 cases are spiking in the U.S. Now, doctors are worrying about the amount of coronavirus tests accessible to them.
“For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic over the past week, we have started to see some concerns regarding the availability of test kits,” said Mercy Medical Center Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Robert Roose.
Roose told Western Mass News that right now Massachusetts is in a good spot.
“While we aren't seeing shortages and we're not overrun, as we approach fall and winter, we want to continue to build that capacity for our community,” Roose noted.
This as states like Texas and Florida see rapid increases in their number of tests.
Mercy Medical Center now preparing for a potential second wave of the virus.
“We continue to look locally and have national strategic efforts to make sure we have the supply we need,” Roose added.
They are working to ensure their staff is equipped for another surge, not just for their testing capacity, but with needed PPE.
“Right now, we aren't in a shortage, but we recognize any shifts in the pandemic or global supply could affect us,” Roose said.
Roose said Mercy Medical Center currently has enough PPE like isolation gowns and masks, for now and the foreseeable future.
