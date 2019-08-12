SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's heightened concern as a human case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis - or EEE - has been confirmed in Massachusetts.
It's the first human case in six years.
Western Massachusetts residents are beginning to feel concerned after the state's Department of Public Health confirmed a Massachusetts man tested positive for EEE, a mosquito-borne virus.
“A lot of people are unaware what the disease really is and it could kill you. In the city, it's not as bad, but you go into the farm countries like Granby and Belchertown where they have horse and farm animals. It's pretty scary," said one Chicopee woman,
Aramado Paez, the chief of infectious diseases at Baystate Medical Center, said a human case being reported now is noteworthy
“This is the first after six years of no reports of EEE. Yes, it is there and we just need to be cautious of mosquito bites,” Paez noted,
The unidentified man, who tested positive for the virus, lives in southern Plymouth County. While it is not close to western Massachusetts, Paez told Western Mass News that mosquitoes are everywhere.
“Any mosquito who is infected can transmit this to the individual," Paez added,
According to the CDC, EEE is rare. Only five to ten cases are reported each year in the U.S.
Paez said the symptoms seem common, but in fact, the virus could cause serious health problems and could be deadly.
“You know headache, fever, nausea and only approximately two to six percent develop neurological complications, but when they do, there’s severe complications and a high mortality with this infection," Paez explained.
Paez also added this specific virus is hard to diagnose, but testing spinal fluid and your blood is how medical professionals properly diagnose the infection.
“So the symptoms are non-specific, so it's difficult to say right from the beginning if this is EEE," Paez said.
Right now, there is no cure for EEE, so covering up, limiting outdoor time, and using bug spray can help keep you safe.
“It's really avoidance of mosquito bites. There is no available vaccine commercially for this infection unfortunately," Paez said.
