CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Warnings of a meat shortage earlier this week have people rushing to grocery stores at the crack of dawn to stock up while they can.
"From 7 in the morning, we open at 8 to 9 for the seniors, and they've been lining up at 7 ‘til 5. It's been absolutely crazy,” said Larry Katz, president of Arnold’s Meats.
Lines are out the door at Arnold's Meats in Chicopee with customers concerned that a nationwide meat shortage could impact them in western Massachusetts.
“I was coming here for the beef and meat,” said customer Stella Coutere.
Katz told Western Mass News with meat processing plants shutdown due to COVID-19 cases among employees, he is now seeing some meats running out faster than others.
"Pork, because of the Smithfield plants being shut down, pork is very hard to get. Chicken, chicken's almost impossible for them to fill the orders. They can't fill the orders,” Katz explained.
The feared meat shortage has caused a rush of customers to come to Arnold’s Meats to stock up while they can.
"[Reporter: Did you plan to get up early? Did you expect the rush?] Oh yeah, I did, haha,” Coutere added.
Adding to the wait, only 20 people are allowed inside Arnold's at one time to maintain social distancing, but also to help manage the rush for meats as well.
"It gives everybody a chance to shop, they can get portion cut meats, they can get special cut meats,” Katz said.
However. despite the busyness at the shop, Katz said his biggest concern, "that my help's getting exhausted. They're working really hard..and the sad part is, our wholesale business is off 80 percent because all the restaurants are more or less closed."
