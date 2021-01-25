SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield’s Eastfield Mall will be home to a mass COVID-19 vaccination site by the end of this week, and those in Phase 1 and the beginning of Phase 2 will be able to receive the shot by early next week.
But all of this comes as health officials said vaccine demand outpaces supply from the federal government.
Governor Charlie Baker announced this site will have the capacity to vaccinate 500 people per day to start and could ramp up into the thousands.
Whether or not that number of vaccines will actually get delivered from the federal government is not certain.
“The last seven days we’ve done 12,000 a day. Again we would need to get over 50,000 a day. That’s four times what we’re doing right now if we’re going to get all adults over 18 vaccinated in the next hundred days,” Baystate Health President Dr. Mark Keroack said.
Keroack shared the state’s vaccination statistics to compare the supply versus the goal.
The COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the state is still in Phase 1, and the demand is high.
Mercy Medical Center had to pause booking new appointments for their clinic online.
“Through our website, instead of continuing to take thousands of requests and booking out three and four weeks, we just decided to say we’re going to deal with the requests that we have now,” Mercy Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Roose said.
Governor Baker announced Monday that Springfield’s Eastfield Mall will open a mass vaccination site on Friday. On Monday, February 1, that site will be open to the top priority group in Phase 2, people 75 and older.
But that’s not the only place people can get the shot.
“It’s going to start next week, and usually, when we put in for it, we’ll get it a couple of days later,” West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt said.
Reichelt said the town’s senior center will start giving out vaccines next week but with a limit.
An email from state health officials obtained by Western Mass News said in part, “unfortunately, given the lack of vaccine allocated by the federal government to Massachusetts at this time, vaccine orders need to be capped going forward through February and until more vaccines are available. You will be able to receive 100 doses of Moderna per week.”
Reichelt said his health officials have started compiling waitlists of interested people who will be eligible next week when Phase 2 starts.
“So that way, when we have it, we can put it out to them and say, hey, here’s how you sign up, and here’s the information you need to bring with you,” Reichelt explained.
Phase 2 begins on Monday with people 75 and over. The governor announced on Monday, people 65 and older are being moved up to second priority in Phase 2.
