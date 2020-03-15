Concerns over the coronavirus forces Southwick donut shop to temporarily close.

SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A popular donut shop is taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of their customers and employees.
According to manager Zachary Smith, Mrs. Murphy's Donuts will be temporarily closing its doors as concerns over the coronavirus continue to escalate beginning Monday, March 16.
Mrs. Murphy's Donuts is still open for business on Sunday, March 15.
Smith says that they anticipate to reopen on March 30.
The donut shop recently implemented additonal health measures to ensure the health and well being of their patrons, most of which are elderly, and employees, who are either in high school or of high school age.
Health measures such as wiping down counters and tables every hour, requiring employees to wash their hands continually, and placing hand sanitizer at the entrance to the donut shop.
