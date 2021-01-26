SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine supply has prompted questions about the safety of the two-dose process.
Massachusetts continues to open more vaccine sites, but state health officials said they are reliant on whatever the federal government sends them in terms of dosage numbers.
Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require a waiting period between the first and second dose. But with vaccine supply somewhat uncertain, some are wondering if it is safe to get the second dose slightly later than the timelines laid out by the manufacturers.
“For the Pfizer vaccine that was 21 days later and for the Moderna vaccine that was 28 days later,” Mercy Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Roose said.
For those who have yet to get their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, news of potential vaccine shortages likely isn’t making the waiting process any easier.
Dr. Roose said those waiting periods were recommended by the researchers.
“Those time frames for the first and second dose is what we base the efficacy data on in our recommendations going forward,” Dr. Roose explained.
In fact, he said the Centers for Disease Control has indicated it was safe to get the booster up to four days early, which could help people trying to schedule dose number two.
“They have not given a timeframe after the intended time for the second dose as being acceptable, but they just encourage people to get it as close to the, you know, regularly scheduled second dose date as possible,” Dr. Roose said.
But if it is delayed, they are not recommending people need to repeat the vaccine series.
State officials are setting up mass vaccine sites across Massachusetts, including the one in Eastfield Mall in Springfield.
They said these sites will have the capacity to vaccinate more people than the number of doses they'll likely have available from the federal government.
State officials said the goal is, to begin with the capacity to vaccinate 500 a day at these sites, which Dr. Roose said will take some of the burden off the local healthcare facilities
“At Mercy Medical Center, we have the capacity to give out 1,000 a week, which is not nearly enough for the entire community, and it’s gonna take all of us to contribute to this effort to meet that demand,” Dr. Roose said.
The Springfield vaccine site will start taking online appointments Wednesday for those eligible. Starting Monday, Phase 2 of the vaccine rollout plan will begin by prioritizing those 75 and older.
