SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Stunning developments today surrounding the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the hall announced the ceremony was rescheduled to May of 2021. But what has taken many by surprise is the three-day event will take place at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut and not in Springfield, a decision that will impact local businesses.
To have enshrinement outside of Springfield is a major change. Residents will lose out on making new memories, and restaurants are going to lose out on a big financial weekend.
Every year, the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield is the site of the hall's enshrinement ceremony, but next year will not be the same...
“I'm disheartened as a Springfield resident that it won't be here. Home of the Basketball Hall of Fame and where basketball was invented," said Springfield resident Tony Pettaway.
Pettaway started going to the hall as a kid. The changeup is breaking tradition for him.
“To move it down the road, it's not far away, but still, it's further than I've ever traveled in the last 20-years of attending the ceremony," Pettaway noted.
He even recalls the first enshrinement he attended.
"Well, it was larger than life. My very first enshrinement was that of Wilt Chamberlain," he said. "To look up at 'Wilt the Stilt' and as a little kid and being in the company of so many celebrities and contributors at that time.”
With the late Kobe Bryant being a part of the class of 2020, Pettaway said it's something he can't miss.
"This is a big year. This is a really big year for Kobe Bryant and all that's happened," he said. "As we know, to have it now be moved. I will go. I will support it because this is my hall of fame, but it'll be a little different.”
Max’s Tavern, which is located right next to the Basketball Hall of Fame, feels as though this is a missed opportunity for business.
"I think it's a blow for Springfield, and I think it's a blow for the entire group of people who are in the hall of fame here. It should be at the hall of fame in my opinion," said the general manager of Max's Tavern, John Thomas.
After coronavirus hit the restaurant business hard, Thomas told Western Mass News the restaurant was trying to make as much money as they could.
"With the dining rooms cut down in size and no bars available, we're fighting for every dollar we can fight for, and that's going to be a blow. It's going to hurt," Thomas explained.
Meanwhile, Basketball Hall of Fame officials said they expect the enshrinement ceremony to return to Springfield in the future.
"We had to make the call as if the event was almost happening today. We’re able to do it at Mohegan Sun. We feel very confident about that, but I will assure people that Springfield is where enshrinement would be anytime," said the president and CEO of Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, John Doleva.
Meanwhile, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno releasing a statement late this afternoon, saying quote:
"While I am not happy and very disappointed with this decision...I take John Doleva at his word that this is a one-time occurrence due to the circumstances he has stated."
The mayor also said he looks forward to the enshrinement returning to Springfield where it belongs.
