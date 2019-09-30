HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Questions and concerns remain after a family of six lost their home in a massive house fire in Holyoke Saturday evening.
Captain Kevin Cavagnac from the Holyoke Fire Department said they ran into some challenges as they battled the smoke and flames for hours.
The Holyoke Fire Department said when they got here Saturday evening the front of the house was fully involved from the porch to the roofline.
This was a massive, fast-moving fire.
But there were also some challenges with water supply from nearby fire hydrants.
"The construction elements in these houses are old-style balloon frame construction. They have channels in the walls that run from the basement to the roof-line which are rest avenues for the fire to travel once it's started," Captain Cavagnac said.
Capt. Cavagnac told Western Mass News within ten minutes of being on the scene, the deputy made everyone evacuate and go into the defensive tactic.
As responders tried to use fire hydrants they faced several problems due to the city's aging and undersized water lines.
"The fire hydrant that is closest to the house here had low volume and low pressure and we had a fire hydrant across from the one we were using over here break when we tried to use that one so it wasn't usable," Capt. Cavagnac explained.
Firefighters found themselves running a hose line down Fairfield Ave over to the corner of Nonotuck and Lincoln Street to reach bigger water main.
"There were some challenges. It was a time-consuming venture to get those elements in place," Capt. Cavagnac said.
Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse said hearing about these roadblocks is concerning.
Earlier this year he proposed a $13.4 million plan to fix areas of the city that historically have low water pressure.
That plan is in the design phase right now but after Saturday night's fire...
"I think at this point it's expatiating it as soon as possible. So we did get the funds approved earlier this year. We'll work with the water department and team to make sure we expatiate this as soon as possible. But in the meantime making sure all hydrants are operable and manager continues to assure me that's the case, but then marking sure the fire department is aware of potential low flow hydrants or low flow neighborhoods so if there is a fire they're prepared when they get there," Mayor Morse said.
Western Mass News did speak to the manager of Holyoke's Water Department.
He said following Saturday's fire they will be sending crews out to Fairfield Ave and the surrounding areas to check all fire hydrants.
They'll be flushing the systems at night and addressing any concerns.
The department is also developing a map to highlight areas that have limited capacity in fire protection and sharing that with the fire department so they can have a plan when responding to fire.
