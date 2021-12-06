SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are rising concerns as COVID-19 cases surge in Springfield as the omicron variant was identified over the weekend in the Bay State.
Just days after the first omicron case was discovered in Massachusetts, a woman in Middlesex County, the city of Springfield’s latest COVID-19 case numbers are out and they more than doubled from the week before. We brought questions to city health officials and a local doctor about what this means for us going forward just weeks before the holidays.
“I do think that any jump that significant is a concern,” said Dr. Estevan Garcia, chief medical officer at Cooley Dickinson Health Care.
Garcia told Western Mass News that the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Springfield is a bit troubling.
The cases more than tripled from the week of October 31 at 259 cases to the week of November 28 at 818 cases. Last week's data does include a bump in cases that came in after testing sites were closed due to for Thanksgiving holiday.
- October 31: 259 cases
- November 7: 400 cases
- November 14: 495 cases
- November 21: 377 cases
- November 28: 818 cases
People ages 30 and under make up 57.5 percent of the past week’s cases, including 41 percent under the age of 20.
- 30 and under: 57.5 percent
- 31 to 50: 28.6 percent
- 51 and older: 13.9 percent
We asked Helen Caulton-Harris, health and human services commissioner for the city of Springfield, if Thanksgiving gatherings caused the jump.
“It’s difficult to say what these cases are linked to, but I can tell you that the majority of the cases are household transmission,” Caulton-Harris explained.
It’s forcing some western Massachusetts residents to put a hold on their upcoming holiday plans.
“Everything‘s kind of up in the air right now because I just found out yesterday that my granddaughter tested positive for COVID last week,” said Andre Laquerre of Chicopee.
We asked Garcia what should people do if this trend continues.
“Right now, I’d say it’s still going to be an option and probably a safe option to get together with others that have been immunized and boosted…Probably makes a lot of sense for us to be looking kind of the week of the 18th to the 20th to get a better sense of where we are, what we know about omicron,” Garcia noted.
Garcia also told us that he’s keeping an eye on whether these positive cases result in hospitalizations. He also recommended getting tested before gathering with family and friends for the holidays.
