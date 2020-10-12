SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School District announced a confirmed case of COVID-19 in a member of Southwick Regional School, school officials wrote in a Facebook post.
“Because of the nature of the case, there are very limited close contacts associated with this case and parents of students who were in close contact with the community member will be notified privately,” the post said.
The post said the risk of exposure for other people at the school isn’t any higher than contracting it in the general community.
The school is urging families to monitor their children for symptoms and to keep them hope if they start to show any symptoms or are not feeling well.
Anyone with questions or concerns can call their child’s school nurse.
If there is additional transmission as a result of this case or a separate case, we will send out another message immediately. Thank you for your continued support,” the post said.
