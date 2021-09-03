SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- If you were planning on getting out on the water in Southwick this holiday weekend, you may be out of luck.
The Congamond Lakes have been closed to all boat traffic until further notice because of rising water levels.
The Southwick Fire Department explained in a statement on social media Friday, in part:
"...The lake itself is not the issue, with almost 4.7” of rain that fell in and around the Southwick area in less than 12 hours on Wednesday night, flooding continues in areas outside of the lake and runoff is pouring into the lake. Two of the overflow gates that allow water to be drained from the lake are now flowing backwards and water is pouring into the lake."
Fire officials noted that they hope to reopen the lake to boating as soon as possible
