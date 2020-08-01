SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Congressman Richard Neal and local business leaders came together today to celebrate the success of the Paycheck Protection Program.
More than 10,000 loans were given out to small businesses across western and central Massachusetts, which comes to be more than $1 billion.
The data shows that businesses of all types benefited from the program, and the congressman highlighted how important this program was for the survival of small businesses.
"This was not just about a short-term need. It was about providing the stability that would then take us to recovery. Overwhelmingly this money was devoted and dedicated to small businesses," Neal said.
Coming up tonight at 10 p.m. on FOX6 and at 11 p.m. on ABC40 & CBS3, hear what the congressman has to say about the next round of stimulus checks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.