SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Friday, Congressman Richard Neal spoke at Union Station in Springfield to address his new $1.5 trillion "Moving Forward" Act.
The act was introduced yesterday by House Democrats and legislation aims to rebuild America's infrastructure.
This includes roads, transit systems, schools, and housing - among other things.
Congressman Neal also spoke about the HEROES Act and said it has passed the House of Representatives and is awaiting action in the U.S. Senate.
"The fastest way to proceed to recovery is infrastructure investment," Neal said.
He told Western Mass News that he believes unemployment insurance has to be extended
"Unemployment insurance is perhaps the most important thing we did to make sure that people not only had sustenance, but it helped to create demand," he explained.
Congressman Neal also said he believes the proposal yesterday offered on infrastructure will take the country to full recovery.
