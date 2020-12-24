SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Congressman Richard Neal has introduced a new bill that would increase the amount of money struggling Americans could receive in the second round of direct payments.
The bill, introduced as the Caring for Americans with Supplemental Help (CASH) Act of 2020, would allow eligible Americans to receive a direct payment of up to $2,000.
Congressman Neal sent a statement to Western Mass News on this latest development, saying:
“For months, Democrats have consistently sought to provide Americans with a substantial second round of direct financial assistance. Now that the President has finally endorsed that idea as well we’re ready to immediately pass the CASH Act to put an additional $2,000 into the pockets of folks in need. Congressional Republicans must join us in this effort and not block critical relief from reaching families who are hurting.”
But as of Thursday morning on Christmas Eve, House Republicans have blocked the Democrats' bid for the $2,000 stimulus checks demanded by President Trump.
Congressman Neal also released a statement regarding the House Republicans latest decision, saying:
“If not for congressional Republicans, $2,000 checks would be heading to Americans in need. Instead, on this Christmas Eve morning, Minority Leader McCarthy directly undermined President Trump and led the charge to block this crucial relief from reaching millions of families. This heartless obstruction comes at a time when folks across the country are wondering how they’ll put food on the table and cover next month’s rent payment. Democrats will continue to fight to provide Americans with the substantial support they require to make ends meet during the ongoing COVID crisis.”
For a full report of the legislation, click here.
