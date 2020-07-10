STOCKBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The U.S. Supreme Court decided to allow President Trump to continue to keep his tax records out of Congress' hands.
Representative Richard Neal spoke out about the ruling after facing some backlash.
On Thursday, Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse, who's challenging Neal in this year's election, called out the congressman, saying his inaction in Congress is the reason why those returns won't be released before the 2020 election.
The Supreme Court blocked House Democrats on Thursday from accessing President Trump's financial records.
On Friday, while announcing $72,000 worth of federal grants to organizations in Berkshire County, Neal responded to the Supreme Court's decision.
Western Mass News was there in Stockbridge, where despite the setback, Neal praised the court, saying they showed the president is not above the law.
"I thought what the court did yesterday is to affirm the constitutional notion of congressional oversight. That yes, Congress has a role here overseeing the judiciary, excuse me, overseeing the executive as we balance power. In our constitutional system," Neal said.
While Congress won't get the president's financial records, the Supreme Court did rule that the president is not immune from a subpoena for his financial documents from a New York prosecutor.
