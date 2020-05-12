SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- A second round of stimulus checks could be heading in the way of the American people soon.
House Democrats unveiled their latest coronavirus relief package, called the Heroes Act, and are hoping for a first vote by the end of the week.
Under the proposed bill, Americans could get another stimulus check among other benefits.
As Americans feel the impact of the coronavirus, House Democrats on Capitol Hill are getting the next phase of support ready.
“We are preparing the next round,” said Congressman Richard Neal. “Obviously there has been an acknowledgment at the White House and in the senate that something is going to have to accompany what we have done in the previous steps addressing the coronavirus.”
In March, Congress passed the CARES Act, a $2 trillion stimulus to help the U.S. economy.
Now, House Democrats are proposing the $3 trillion HEROES Act aiming for similar relief.
“We are likely to enhance unemployment benefits,” Neal said. “I think the proposed is a continuation of job support payroll support. I also think that it is likely that the retention of the tax credit for keeping people on their jobs will likely be more robust, and I hope we will be able to look at expanding the earned income tax credit as well as a trial credit.”
Here is a closer look at some of the key points in the proposed bill.
A second round of economic impact payments to most Americans, each family member would get $1,200 up to $6,000 per household.
Also under the bill, there would be an extension of the $600 federal unemployment compensation payments and unemployment benefits through January 2021.
This is a policy that would encourage employers to keep staff on the payroll.
The HEROES Act is something Neal said would help speed up the recovery of the economy.
“I think there is broad acknowledgment that making sure state and local governments have sufficient funds to proceed with combating a virus is really important,” he said.
Neal said the House is hoping to vote on this relief package Friday.
