SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Some local elected officials witnessed history on Wednesday and took part in the presidential inauguration ceremony. Western Mass News spoke with Congressman Richard Neal on how this inauguration was different than ever before.
First thing Wednesday morning, Neal tweeted, saying:
A new day is upon us. pic.twitter.com/FAgCSbb6h7— Rep. Richard Neal (@RepRichardNeal) January 20, 2021
Neal said he was watching President Joe Biden get into the presidential limo and told us the day looked different with all the security measures in place that were around the U.S. Capitol. But he was glad to be apart of history.
"He spoke about the need for reassurance unity, healing, and how he is president of all the people, even those who did not vote for him. I thought that he did an exceptional job," he said. "He’s already indicated he intends to take an ink pen today, sign several executive orders, and then proceed with several proposals that will engage the ways of means committee in the coming weeks."
Neal said it's important the new administration focuses on pandemic relief. That's something President Biden already tweeted earlier saying:
There is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises we face. That's why today, I am heading to the Oval Office to get right to work delivering bold action and immediate relief for American families.— President Biden (@POTUS) January 20, 2021
Coming up later on Western Mass News at 10 p.m. on FOX6 and 11 p.m. on ABC40 & CBS 3, learn about some of the immediate orders the president is putting in place and the impacts they have on families in western Mass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.