Congressman Richard Neal at President Biden's inauguration

(Western Mass News photo)

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Some local elected officials witnessed history on Wednesday and took part in the presidential inauguration ceremony. Western Mass News spoke with Congressman Richard Neal on how this inauguration was different than ever before.

First thing Wednesday morning, Neal tweeted, saying:

Neal said he was watching President Joe Biden get into the presidential limo and told us the day looked different with all the security measures in place that were around the U.S. Capitol. But he was glad to be apart of history.

"He spoke about the need for reassurance unity, healing, and how he is president of all the people, even those who did not vote for him. I thought that he did an exceptional job," he said. "He’s already indicated he intends to take an ink pen today, sign several executive orders, and then proceed with several proposals that will engage the ways of means committee in the coming weeks."

Neal said it's important the new administration focuses on pandemic relief. That's something President Biden already tweeted earlier saying:

