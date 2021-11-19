SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The House of Representatives passed president Joe Biden's Build Back Better Act.
Congressman Richard Neal stopped by the Courthouse Atrium in Springfield Friday.
To praise the passage of the $1.9 trillion spending act. Something he said will benefit middle-class families right here in western Mass.
"The child credit the pay family leave those are two big issues those are middle-class benefits by the way at expanding the earned income tax and credit. we reward work if you're willing to go to work you ought to have these opportunities for some sort of safety net value," said Congressman Neal.
The sweeping economic bill would expand social services to some Americans, help mitigate the climate crisis, increase access to healthcare and deliver aid to families and children.
