SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Now to the latest in President Trump's impeachment trial.
The Senate is voting tonight to reject witnesses, witnesses like former National Security Adviser John Nolton.
In the end, two votes were the difference.
By a 51 to 49 margin, the Senate votes against hearing from witnesses and obtaining documents in the impeachment trial of President Trump.
"The motion is not agreed to," Chief Justice John Roberts stated.
A result Congressman Richard Neal tells Western Mass News isn't surprising
"The reasonable position adopted by the House of Representatives would still require nineteen Republicans in the U.S. Senate to vote for removal. I never thought that was going to happen," says Congressman Neal.
Before Friday's vote, House managers made their last pitch.
"Let's put John Bolton under oath. Let's find out who is telling the truth," said Rep. Adam Schiff.
And the president's defense team opposing.
"The Senate is not here to do the investigatory work that the House didn't do," Deputy Counsel to the President Patrick Philbin stated.
Closing arguments are now expected to start Monday.
Even with an acquittal likely, Neal stressing to Western Mass News the importance of Congress holding the president accountable for his actions.
"I think it was important for the House to meet it's constitutional responsibility," added Congressman Neal.
Even if the administrative work of the Senate, including motions and debates, extends into next week, it's expected that President Trump will be acquitted at the end of the process with a vote likely on Wednesday.
