SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine has obtained emergency use authorization by the FDA, making it the first COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in the U.S.
Now that the COVID-19 vaccine has been approved, the public could see the first shipments of the vaccine arrive in Massachusetts by December 15.
Western Mass News spoke with Congressman Richard Neal about these positive developments. He told us he's amazed at how fast the vaccine developed.
"In about eight months. We have now developed two vaccines that have positively tested," he said. "They're being administered in other counties."
With news of the first coronavirus vaccine receiving emergency use authorization from the FDA, Neal spoke with Western Mass News about these positive developments and what will take to get them to western Mass.
This week Governor Charlie Baker announced how the state's plan to distribute the vaccine in three phases. The first phase estimated to start between December and February, and the third phase between April and June, something that Neal is on board approves.
"I've been in touch with him. I've encouraged him to make sure first that there was geographic equity," he explained. "Combined with the acknowledgment that essential workers, nursing home patients, [and] people who are in healthcare jobs would be those who would be vaccinated first."
One Chicopee resident Western Mass News spoke to Friday night said he approves of the governor’s plan.
"You got to keep the people who are taking care of the safe first, and then after that, it's a trickling. But it's the only way to keep people safe during this time. You might as well do it," said Chicopee resident Devin Badone.
Also, this week, 15 communities in western Mass. are in the red on the state COVID-19 map, making them high-risk areas for spreading the virus. Badone said everyone needs to do their part to stop the spread.
"Honestly, people just need to wear their mask and do what you got to do, and if this is what's proven to keep it down, why not do it," he added.
Neal said because the pandemic has crippled the economy and been especially hard on small businesses, another stimulus package is needed.
"I've been suggesting for weeks now that it's another reason that Congress has to put out another assistance program for the American people to continue stability," he said.
Neal added there are negotiations for a potential stimulus relief bill between Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Neal is confident something can get done by next Wednesday or Thursday.
