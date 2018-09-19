The Big E was packed on Wednesday, thanks - in large part - to many Connecticut and Longmeadow schools off today.
It's also Connecticut Day, one of the busier days at the fair.
This has caused some major traffic backups in the area throughout the day.
Traffic details have been out all day to try and keep traffic moving in both Agawam and West Springfield.
Longmeadow schools and many Connecticut schools were off today and it coincides with Connecticut Day and Longmeadow Day at the fair.
This means it was a busy day for all roads that lead to The Big E.
In Springfield, there was a lot of congestion on the Memorial Bridge and South End Bridge around noontime.
Agawam Police reported that delays were seen along Springfield Street, Main Street, Suffield Street, and Route 5.
We're told a robo-call went out to Agawam residents this morning reminding drivers to watch out for children and expect possible school bus delays later this afternoon.
During last year's Connecticut Day, Agawam school buses were stuck in traffic for hours, prompting police to escort some of them.
