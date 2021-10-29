SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--A Connecticut man was sentenced in Springfield Federal Court Friday for stealing 17 firearms from a West Springfield gun shop and lying to federal agents.
31-year-old Christian Castro of New Britain will spend 87 months in prison and serve three years of supervised release. Prosecutors said that back in august of 2020, Castro and his co-defendant, Fernando Rivera, engaged in a crime spree through Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts which includes seven ATM thefts or attempted thefts and the gun thefts in West Springfield.
Rivera pleaded guilty to similar charges back in May and is expected to be sentenced on Nov. 5.
