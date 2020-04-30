HARTFORD, CT (WGGB/WHSM) -- Governor Ned Lamont (D-Connecticut) announced there will be a slow reopening beginning on May 20.
Lamont said this will not be a quick return to normal from the coronavirus.
“I think that we have a good sense that we're going to get through this safely over the next few months, starting May 20," Lamont said Thursday.
In less than three weeks, Connecticut will slowly reopen for business.
Thursday, Lamont provided a list of what will be allowed to reopen, as long as acceptable social distancing and disinfecting efforts can be maintained.
Those businesses include:
- Restaurants with outdoor dining, no bars
- Remaining retail, such as toy and shoe stores
- Hair and nail services
- Museums and zoos, outdoor spaces only
- Outdoor recreation such as camping and mountain biking, and university research programs
Despite this first stage, Lamont said his plan is subject to change if there's a new wave of COVID-19.
“If there's a resurgence in New York City, if there's a resurgence in Boston, all of the sudden we see this virus is taking on a second life, you're right. We are going to recalibrate. Right now, all indications are we're going to do what we said we're going to do on May 20," Lamont said.
He added that he's expecting the older population to look after themselves.
He said those residents should not be running out the door as soon as businesses start to open.
“I think you're going to find a lot of self-policing. If people are over the age of 70, I would argue that it's still unsafe for them to go out, even on May 20, to some place where there's a group. Right now, the folks who are older are self-policing, and I think that's really important,” he said.
As of Thursday, the state of Connecticut is approaching 28,000 cases of the coronavirus, and they've had more than 2,200 deaths attributed to COVID-19 complications.
