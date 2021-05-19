ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM)--Western Mass News is getting you a preview of what things could look like when Massachusetts lifts its COVID-19 restrictions statewide. Western Mass News headed down to Connecticut, where their mask mandate was lifted Wednesday.

Fully vaccinated people are allowed to go maskless, both indoors and outdoors in Connecticut. While large chain stores like Aldi and Target are adjusting their mask policies, we wanted to see if local businesses were following suit.

On May 29, Massachusetts will lift its COVID-19 restrictions and face-covering order.

Although there will be some instances where face coverings will be required like in transportation, health care and congregate care settings.

In Connecticut, that step came early, with the mask mandate being lifted Wednesday and large national stores changing their mask policies for fully vaccinated customers.

Western Mass News spoke with one customer who is between doses of the vaccine. she said she is happy to abide by the policies.

“I don't want to like risk anybody in case I have it or anybody else has it,” CT shopper Stephanie Rodriguez said.

“It's always up to them,” John Russo, owner of Russo’s Pastry Shop told Western Mass News.

But what about small local businesses?

In Russo’s pastry shop, owner john Russo is still wearing a mask while serving customers, but vaccinated customers he says, are free to go maskless.

“It's up to them if they're vaccinated if they don't want to wear it, it's fine for me,” Russo said.

He says he won’t ask people for proof of vaccination and neither will Joseph Quinn, who works at Enfield Paint.

Quinn told Western Mass News he noticed a difference already.

“As more and more people came in, no one was having masks,” Quinn said.

However, Quinn said he is not opposed to putting a face covering on if one of his patrons seems uncomfortable.

“If someone comes in with a mask though, I still put mine on and all that out of respect for them,” Quinn said.

Massachusetts' mask order will be ending on May 29, as well as restrictions like capacity limits.

The Governor said the state of emergency ends June 15.